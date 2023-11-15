We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

John Frieda Profiller+ Thickening Conditioner 250Ml

4.6(33)
£9.00

£3.60/100ml

J/F PROFILLER+ THICKENING COND 250ML
John Frieda's thickening conditioner plumps overall hair thickness by 200%* and strengthens hair. Infused with Biotin & Hyaluronic Acid, this conditioner for thin hair hydrates strands to reduce hair loss due to breakage, has a fine, lightweight feel, and visibly thickens fine hair.*When using PROFiller+ Shampoo, Conditioner and Spray vs. basic shampoo
- Designed for fine, flat hair- Lightweight, flexible feel- Vegan-friendly and silicone-free
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isodecyl Neopentanoate, Tapioca Starch, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, PVP, Polyquaternium-37, Behenamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Esters, Behentrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Dipropylene Glycol, Polyimide-1, Glycine, Glycerin, Alcohol, Lecithin, Panthenol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Biotin, Benzoic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: After shampooing with profiller+ for fine hair thickening shampoo, smooth conditioner throughout wet hair, then rinse well.

