John Frieda Profiller+ Thickening Conditioner 250Ml

Directions: After shampooing with profiller+ for fine hair thickening shampoo, smooth conditioner throughout wet hair, then rinse well.

John Frieda's thickening conditioner plumps overall hair thickness by 200%* and strengthens hair. Infused with Biotin & Hyaluronic Acid, this conditioner for thin hair hydrates strands to reduce hair loss due to breakage, has a fine, lightweight feel, and visibly thickens fine hair. *When using PROFiller+ Shampoo, Conditioner and Spray vs. basic shampoo

