Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Egg Plus Milk Mini Eggs 215G
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Egg with Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistibly Smooth
- Pack size: 215G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.
Number of uses
1 shell egg and approximately 22 mini eggs
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- Shell Egg Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
- 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
- Italy.
- Lindor Mini Eggs Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli Gmbh.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
215g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2253kJ / 539kcal
|Fat
|31g
|-of which saturates
|19g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|-of which sugars
|55g
|Protein
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.26g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2538kJ / 611kcal
|Fat
|45g
|-of which saturates
|34g
|Carbohydrate
|45g
|-of which sugars
|45g
|Protein
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.21g
