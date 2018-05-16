We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Egg Plus Milk Mini Eggs 215G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Egg Plus Milk Mini Eggs 215G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£6.50
£3.02/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Egg with Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Pack size: 215G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.

Number of uses

1 shell egg and approximately 22 mini eggs

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Shell Egg Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.
  • Lindor Mini Eggs Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Gmbh.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

215g ℮

  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs with a Smooth Melting Filling

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.

Number of uses

1 shell egg and approximately 22 mini eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2253kJ / 539kcal
Fat31g
-of which saturates19g
Carbohydrate57g
-of which sugars55g
Protein7.0g
Salt0.26g

  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs with a Smooth Melting Filling

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.

Number of uses

1 shell egg and approximately 22 mini eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2538kJ / 611kcal
Fat45g
-of which saturates34g
Carbohydrate45g
-of which sugars45g
Protein5.4g
Salt0.21g
View all Luxury Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here