Bernard Matthews 13 Turkey Mini Kievs 295G
Each Mini Kiev (oven baked) contains
- Energy
- 206kJ
-
- 49kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped turkey filled with a cheese and garlic sauce, with added milk proteins from cows' milk, coated in breadcrumbs.
- How it all started...
- In 1950, Bernard Matthews bought 20 turkey eggs and a second hand incubator from a local auction in Norfolk.
- To the farm
- 12 eggs hatched, and when he bought Great Witchingham Hall in 1955, it became home to the turkeys. The rest is history.
- Gobble Gobble
- 13* Turkey Mini Kievs
- *Average contents 13 numbers may vary
- Creamy cheese & garlic sauce
- Pack size: 295G
Information
Ingredients
Turkey (38%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Processed Cheese (12%) (Cheese (Milk), Water, Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate)), Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Salt, Natural Flavouring (Milk), Garlic Powder, Yeast, Dextrose, Cheese Powder (Milk), Potassium Chloride, Parsley, Rosemary Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. For best before end date see front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. The following are guidelines only. Remove all packaging before cooking. Check that food is thoroughly cooked before serving.
Caution: Particular care should be taken when serving to young children. Take care, the filling will be liquid and hot. We recommend cutting open the Mini Kievs before eating.
Bake it
Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200°C/ 180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6 and cook for approximately 15-17 minutes in a conventional oven or 12-15 minutes in a fan oven. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Take care when cutting as filling will be hot.
Produce of
Made in the UK with turkey from farms in the UK and ingredients from more than one country
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONE, SOME MAY REMAIN.
Name and address
- Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5QD.
Return to
- Contact us
- If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us this packaging and your letter to:
Net Contents
295g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|RI*
|Energy kJ
|874
|981
|8400
|kcal
|209
|234
|2000
|Fat
|10.8g
|11.4g
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|2.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|12.6g
|13.6g
|260g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|1.3g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.3g
|24g
|Protein
|14.2g
|18.7g
|50g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.75g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
