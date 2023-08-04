THERA TEARS 5 IN 1 DRY & TIRED EYE DROPS 10ML

Theratears® 5 in 1 Eyecare Dry or Tired Eye Drops are specially formulated for refreshing, protecting and hydrating dry, tired and irritated eyes, alleviating symptoms caused by eye dryness and environmental eye stress. These eye drops are a biocompatible, isotonic, preserved, buffered solution with hyaluronic acid (0.15%), together with witch hazel (Hamamelis virginiana) and ginkgo biloba. Witch hazel, well known for eye health, provides extra softness and soothing properties for your eyes whilst gingko biloba contains antioxidant polyphenols that help protect the eye by combatting the damaging effects of free radicals.

Relieves, protects, hydrates, soothes, refreshes Contact Lens Friendly Refreshes and Relieves Dry or Tired Eyes Developed with clinical experts Suitable for use with contact lenses inserted

Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Hyaluronic Acid 0.15%, Ginkgo Biloba (Ginkgo Biloba L.) 0.05%, Witch Hazel (Hamamelis Virginiana) 0.05%, PHMB, Disodium Edetate, Isotonic Solution Buffered to pH 7.2, Does not contain: Benzalkonium Chloride, Chlorhexidine, Parabens, Phenoxyethanol, Thimerosal and components from Animal Origin

Net Contents

10ml

