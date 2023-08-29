We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fairy Fresh In Wash Scent Booster Almond & Honey 570G

Fairy Fresh In Wash Scent Booster Almond & Honey 570G
Add Fairy in-wash scent booster to your laundry for mild freshness that lasts and lasts. From the brand voted #1 for sensitive skin (Online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio was voted most often as the #1 detergent & fabric softener for sensitive skin), this scent booster is dermatologically tested & endorsed by the Skin Health Alliance. Designed to work in perfect harmony with Fairy PODS® and Fairy fabric conditioner – Fairy dream team for sensitive skin.
In-wash scent booster for mild freshness that lastsFrom the brand voted #1 for sensitive skin (online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio was voted most often as the #1 detergent & fabric softener for sensitive skin.)Dermatologically tested in-wash scent boosterFairy Beads fresh with 0% DyesTry Fairy dream team for Sensitive SkinCan be added to every load with all types of fabrics
Pack size: 570G

Ingredients

Perfumes

Net Contents

570g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Standard dose = 13.5 g (for reference full cap capacity is 47 g). Do not put in your softener dispenser or tumble dryer.

