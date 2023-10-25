We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cocomelon Toot-Toot Driver Assortment

Cocomelon Toot-Toot Driver Assortment

COCOMELON Toot-Toot Driver Assortment
Your child’s imagination will go wild! Pat the character head to hear thier voice, sing-along songs and fun phrases from the show. Explore cause and effect bydriving the vehicle over the picture on the track piece. This SmartPoint™ location will trigger more songs, sounds and phrases from the show that will immerse little ones in a world of CoComelon™ pretend play. Add more CoComelon™ friends (each sold separately) and play together for fun with family and friends.Each includes 5 sing-along songs and 6upbeat melodies.
• Your little one’s imagination will go wild as they explore with these Cocomelon™ Vehicles.• Give the character a gentle pat on the head to hear thier voice and sing-along songs!.• Explore cause and effect by driving over the SmartPoint™ for more songs, sounds and phrases from the show.

1 Years

1 Years

