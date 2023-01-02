Bol Posh Noodles Thai Green 345G
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Aromatic creamy coconut sauce with turmeric noodles, pink cabbage, broccoli, leafy greens and edamame beans
- Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
- Our Fresh Noodles are taking noodle eating to the next level. Forget powdered sachets and dehydrated carrots, we’re talking fresh, plant-based goodness and globally inspired recipes. With at least 1 of your 5-a-day and oodles of nourishment in every mouthful, enjoy a taste of health and indulgence without lifting a finger. Simply heat to eat.
- Enjoy your taste of Thai - without the air miles. Swirl through our creamy, zesty, and coconutty delight. Layers of sumptuous noodles, juicy edamame, broccoli, and crunchy red cabbage: finished with fragrant citrus notes. A beautiful balance of indulgence and freshness, this is a true foodie adventure.
- Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing, but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet. Since 2015, we've been on a mission to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. No preaching. No judgement. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants. love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Certified B Corporation - BOL is proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- 100% plant based
- Aromatic, zesty & creamy
- Heat me to eat me
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Eat plants love life
- Proud to Use Wonky Veg
- Vegetarians Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 345G
Information
Ingredients
Aromatic Coconut Sauce (Water, Coconut Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Thai Style Curry Paste (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Chilli Powder, Galangal, Lemongrass, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Lime Peel, Cardamom, Colour: Paprika Extract), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Sugar Cane Vinegar), Lemongrass, Ginger Purée, Salt, Basil, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Tapioca Starch, Lime Leaves, Dried Yeast Extract, Ground Turmeric, Sugar, Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Celery Seed, Dried Yeast, Flavouring), Turmeric Noodles (33%) (Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ground Turmeric, Ground Paprika, Firming Agents: Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonates; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Veggies (337%) (Pink Cabbage, Broccoli, Leafy Greens, Edamame Beans (Soya))
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hrs. For use by date see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Heat me to eat me.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 5 Merchant Square,
- London,
- W2 1AY,
- UK.
Net Contents
345g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|397
|1369
|16%
|Energy kcal
|95
|327
|16%
|Fat (g)
|3.0
|10.4
|15%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.8
|2.7
|14%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.8
|44.2
|17%
|of which sugars (g)
|4.5
|15.5
|17%
|Fibre (g)
|1.8
|6.2
|-
|Protein (g)
|3.2
|10.9
|22%
|Salt (g)
|0.43
|1.50
|25%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
