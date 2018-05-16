Tesco Finest Scottish Gravadlax Smoked Salmon 140G

½ of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 871kJ / 208kcal
Product Description
- Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices with dill, pepper and lemon with a sachet of mustard and dill sauce, defrosted.
- Our Tesco Finest Scottish salmon is RSPCA assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It is smoked by experts to give it a succulent texture and rich, aromatic flavour. It is gently smoked over smouldering oak and left to mature for over 24 hours for a deeper taste, infused with lemon oil, then hand decorated with cracked black pepper and dill before it is sealed in the pack, locking in all of the distinctive flavour.
- Expertly cured and hand decorated with lemon oil, cracked black pepper and dill for a full distinctive flavour. Serve with a rich and creamy mustard and dill sauce.
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (68%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Mustard and Dill Sauce [Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Dill, Cornflour, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Egg Yolk Powder, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Mustard Extract], Dill, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Oil, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Pepper Extract, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.
Preparation and Usage
This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving. Decant & drizzle dressing over plated smoked salmon.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140g е
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (70g)
|Energy
|871kJ / 208kcal
|610kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|18.8g
|13.2g
|Salt
|3.27g
|2.29g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|660mg
|462mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
