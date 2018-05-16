J2O Summer Shine Pear & Guava Juice Drink 4 x 275 ml

Per 275ml:
- Energy
- 198kJ
-
- 47kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 72kJ/17kcal
Product Description
- Pear and Guava Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
- This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit
- Patent Rights Reserved
- Enliven your senses
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1100ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Pear 23%, White Guava 2%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (E171, E172), Safflower Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Best Before End : See Bottle
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings of 275ml
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- MeadWestvaco UK Ltd,
- Bristol.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
Return to
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- Want to get in touch?
- Call our Consumer Consumer Engagement team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents
4 x 275ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|72kJ/17kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
