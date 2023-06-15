We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Vegetarian Mini Sausage Rolls 140G

Quorn Vegetarian Mini Sausage Rolls 140G

£2.50

£1.79/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 4 Rolls
Energy
512kJ
123kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1281kJ/307kcal

Meat free savoury flavour filling, made with mycoprotein and onion, wrapped in puff pastry.
RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Certified 4-0366-13-100-00Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
Deliciously meat freeVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (30%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Palm Oil, Onion (6%), Textured Vegetable Protein, Free Range Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Free Range Egg Albumen Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Thyme, Sage, Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Colour: Iron Oxide

Allergy Information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is i high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3-4 Servings

Net Contents

140g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

