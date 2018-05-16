We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Napolina Fusilli Pasta 1Kg

Product Description

  • Fusilli
  • Find more recipes at www.napolina.com/recipes
  • No. 56
  • We craft and number each pasta die to ensure you get the perfect shape & size for every meal
  • Crafted from the finest durum wheat, our pasta is simply made and slowly dried to deliver the best product to your table. For a true taste of Italy, serve al dente.
  • Buon appetito!
  • Napolina means 'Little Naples' which is where our brand was created in 1965. Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first.
  • That's the Italian way.
  • Napolina is a registered trademark.
  • Perfect for Textured Sauces
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

100% Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold.

Storage

Once opened store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see base of pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Add pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 9-11 minutes according to taste.
A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente' meaning 'firm to the bite').
Drain and serve with your favourite Napolina pasta sauce.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately thirteen 75g servings

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g uncookedPer 75g uncooked
Energy1508kJ/356kcal1130kJ/267kcal
Fat1.5g1.1g
- of which saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate72.0g54.0g
- of which sugars3.0g2.3g
Fibre3.0g2.3g
Protein12.0g9.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
This pack contains approximately thirteen 75g servings--
