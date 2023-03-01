We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lofbergs Fika Dark Roast Ground Coffee 450G

5(2)Write a review
£5.00
Product Description

  • Ground coffee
  • Next Generation
  • Climate Smart Packaging
  • At Löfbergs we are constantly developing our packaging solutions. This package is made of paper and a thin plastic laminate, partly made from sugar cane. You can easily separate the flexible plastic laminate from the paper and sort the two into these fractions. A climate- smart solution making for a better fika moment!
  • Follow the Frog
  • Buying this product with the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal means you support biodiversity. Thank you - and keep following the frog!
  • Take a break - Swedish Style
  • Fika is a social tradition in Sweden. It means having a break, usually with a coffee or even a small treat with colleagues, family or maybe a new friend? It may seem like a small gesture but has proven essential in making people belong together. One Fika at a time, we're creating as many moments of togetherness for as many people as possible.
  • So feel free to join the Fika lovers!
  • Swedish Fika Dark Roast
  • Taste & Personality
  • Well-balanced coffee with mellow flavours of cocoa. Perfect with friends like milk or other plant-based alternatives. Or just enjoy a cup of black coffee with real friends.
  • 100% Arabica from South and Central America and East Africa. 100% ground coffee suitable for most coffee makers.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature

By Appointment to H.M The King of Sweden

  • Filter
  • Perfect with Friends
  • 100% Arabica Coffee
  • Smooth & Delicate
  • Roast - 4
  • Body - 3
  • Acidity - 1
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place in the original pack.Best before: See base.

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 Steps to Perfection
  • 150ml fresh water + 6-8g or 1 tablespoon per cup + Hot water 92-96°C = A great cup of coffee

Name and address

  • Löfbergs Lila AB,
  • Box 1501,
  • SE-651 21,
  • Karlstad,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • +46 54 14 01 00
  • www.lofbergs.se

Net Contents

450g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Just tasted this, It’s great. Last time I bought B

5 stars

Just tasted this, It’s great. Last time I bought Brazil, which is amazing, but Fika has an even better intense taste…….

I recently found the Lofbergs brand in Tesco, I am

5 stars

I recently found the Lofbergs brand in Tesco, I am and avid coffee drinker who needs my fix in the morning. I like a slightly darker roast of coffee and when saw this I immediately had to give it a go! The taste of the coffee was fantastic a long mile past any other brand I have tried, and I will be buying this product for as long as Tesco stock it!

