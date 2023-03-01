Lofbergs Fika Dark Roast Ground Coffee 450G

Just tasted this, It’s great. Last time I bought B
Just tasted this, It’s great. Last time I bought Brazil, which is amazing, but Fika has an even better intense taste…….
I recently found the Lofbergs brand in Tesco, I am
I recently found the Lofbergs brand in Tesco, I am and avid coffee drinker who needs my fix in the morning. I like a slightly darker roast of coffee and when saw this I immediately had to give it a go! The taste of the coffee was fantastic a long mile past any other brand I have tried, and I will be buying this product for as long as Tesco stock it!