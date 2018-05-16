Heinz Plant-Based Baked Beanz & Vegan Sausages 415G

Per 1/2 can 207g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ
Product Description
- Baked beans with plant based sausages in tomato sauce
- High Protein*
- *Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- Plant Based Deliciousness
- Times are changing - plant based eating just got tastier!
- For a quick and filling meal, enjoy our classic Beanz with vegan sausages packed full of flavour.
- 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- Plant Based
- 1 of Your 5 a Day
- Low Sugar
- High Fibre
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 415G
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- Low Sugar
- High Fibre
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
Beans (38%), Tomatoes (31%), Plant Based Sausages (15%) (Water, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Stabiliser - Methylcellulose, Citrus Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Salt, Herbs (Sage), Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper), Dextrose, Colour - Beetroot Red, Flavourings, Spice Extract), Water, Sugar, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Net Contents
415g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|392kJ
|811kJ
|-
|93kcal
|192kcal
|10%
|Fat
|2.1g
|4.3g
|6%
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|25g
|10%
|- of which sugars
|4.4g
|9.1g
|10%
|Fibre
|3.3g
|6.7g
|Protein
|5.7g
|11.8g
|24%
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.4g
|23%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Servings per can - 2
|-
|-
|-
