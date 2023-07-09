We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Misfits Chocolate Speculoos Protein Bar 45G

Misfits Chocolate Speculoos Protein Bar 45G

4.3(11)
£2.20

£4.89/100g

Vegan

Chocolate speculoos flavour protein bar with sweetenersUse as part of a varied and balanced diet.
Carbon neutralClimatePartner 16288-2110-1001
15g Protein1g SugarGluten FreeBoundary breaking snacksSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 45G

Ingredients

Plant Protein Blend: (Soya Protein Nuggets: (Soya Protein Isolate, Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch), Pea Protein Isolate, Soya Protein Isolate), Chocolate Flavoured Coating with Sweetener (16%): (Cocoa Butter, Soya Flour, Sweetener: Xylitol, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Sweetener: Maltitol, Beet Fibre, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Peanut Paste, Emulsifier: Rapeseed Lecithin, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Sunflower Oil, Thickener: Gum Acacia, Natural Flavouring, Green Tea Extract, Sweetener: Stevia Extract (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Hazelnuts, Pecans & Walnuts), Sesame Seeds and Sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

45g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

