P20 SENSITIVE FACE SUNSCREEN SPF50+ 50G EcoSun Pass® approved for a reduced environmental impact.

Riemann P20 Sensitive Face is an all-day broad-spectrum sun cream formulated to protect the face and neck from photoaging. This sun cream has been developed specifically for sensitive skin, is fast absorbing, has moisturizing benefits, contains vitamin C & E and is non-comedogenic. It features our triple protection technology that provides up to 10 hours of protection, water resistance and twice the EU's required UVA protection. Sensitive face is dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, fragrance free and vegan. High UVA and UVB Protection UVA: Protects against wrinkles and skin aging. UVB: Protects against sunburn and redness. This Riemann P20 sunscreen has more than 2x the EU required UVA protection. EU requirement of UVA protection is 1/3 of the UVB protection. This product has a UVB protection of 50+ and a UVA protection above 50 (EU required 20).

Protects Against Photoaging Up to 10 Hours Durability Very High - PA++++ 24H moisturizing effect Contains antioxidants; Vitamin C & E High-level UVA Light fast-absorbing formula UVA Ultra Allergy Certified UVB/SPF 50+ very high protection UVA-PF above 50 Dermatologically Tested Sensitive Skin Fragrance-Free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Aqua, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Dibutyl Adipate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprilyl Carbonate, Tris-Biphenyl Triazine (Nano), Glycerin, Phenoxyethyl Caprylate, Caprylyl Caprylate/Caprate, Canola Oil, Silica, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Panthenol, Trehalose, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Triazone, VP/ Eicosene Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Squalane, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Olivoyl Glutamate, Sorbitan Caprylate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Decyl Glucoside, Benzoic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Propanediol, Acacia Senegal Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Phytate, Tocopherols, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butylene Glycol, Disodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Anisate, Sodium Hydroxide

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage