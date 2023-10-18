We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of P20 Sensitive Face Sunscreen Spf50+ 50G
image 1 of P20 Sensitive Face Sunscreen Spf50+ 50Gimage 2 of P20 Sensitive Face Sunscreen Spf50+ 50G

P20 Sensitive Face Sunscreen Spf50+ 50G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£30.00

£60.00/100g

Vegan

P20 SENSITIVE FACE SUNSCREEN SPF50+ 50G EcoSun Pass® approved for a reduced environmental impact.
Riemann P20 Sensitive Face is an all-day broad-spectrum sun cream formulated to protect the face and neck from photoaging. This sun cream has been developed specifically for sensitive skin, is fast absorbing, has moisturizing benefits, contains vitamin C & E and is non-comedogenic. It features our triple protection technology that provides up to 10 hours of protection, water resistance and twice the EU's required UVA protection. Sensitive face is dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, fragrance free and vegan.High UVA and UVB ProtectionUVA: Protects against wrinkles and skin aging.UVB: Protects against sunburn and redness.This Riemann P20 sunscreen has more than 2x the EU required UVA protection.EU requirement of UVA protection is 1/3 of the UVB protection.This product has a UVB protection of 50+ and a UVA protection above 50 (EU required 20).
Protects Against Photoaging Up to 10 Hours DurabilityVery High - PA++++24H moisturizing effectContains antioxidants; Vitamin C & EHigh-level UVALight fast-absorbing formulaUVA UltraAllergy CertifiedUVB/SPF 50+ very high protectionUVA-PF above 50Dermatologically Tested Sensitive SkinFragrance-FreeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Aqua, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Dibutyl Adipate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprilyl Carbonate, Tris-Biphenyl Triazine (Nano), Glycerin, Phenoxyethyl Caprylate, Caprylyl Caprylate/Caprate, Canola Oil, Silica, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Panthenol, Trehalose, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Triazone, VP/ Eicosene Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Squalane, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Olivoyl Glutamate, Sorbitan Caprylate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Decyl Glucoside, Benzoic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Propanediol, Acacia Senegal Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Phytate, Tocopherols, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butylene Glycol, Disodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Anisate, Sodium Hydroxide

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To ensure full protection, follow instructions inside the box.

View all Sun Cream & After Sun

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here