Very Lazy Cajun Paste 130G

Very Lazy Cajun Paste 130G
£2.15
£0.17/10g

Product Description

  • Tomato and red pepper cooking paste with garlic and paprika.
  • Veggie and vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Red Pepper (14%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Tomato Paste (9%), Muscovado Sugar, Garlic Purée (7%), Smoked Paprika (4%), Green Pepper, Concentrated Lime Juice, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Ground Cumin, Thyme, Basil, Lime Juice, Oregano, Onion Powder, Chipotle Chilli Powder, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Fennel, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best before end: See lid.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT
  • POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,

Return to

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.
  • RH Amar,
  • 5 Fitzwilliam Sq.,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D07 R744,
  • Ireland.
  • Call us on: +44 (0)1635 592655

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (20g)
Energy802kJ/193kcal163kJ/39kcal
Fat11.5g2.3g
of which saturates1.0g<0.5g
Carbohydrate16.3g3.3g
of which sugars13.1g2.6g
Fibre6.7g1.3g
Protein2.8g0.6g
Salt2.29g0.46g

Safety information

SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN

