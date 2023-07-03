Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Mist Spf50+ 150Ml

Very High Protection: Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Anti-Sand Spray SPF 50+ is perfect for children's sensitive skin and provides immediate protection against UVB and UVA. Sand Resistant: Unique spray has a sand repelling action - say no to an itchy sand feeling on skin! Very Water Resistant: The formula is non-greasy and is very water resistant. Hypoallergenic: Tested under paediatric control and hypoallergenic to minimise sun allergy risk. Fragrance-free. Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Anti-Sand Spray SPF 50+ immediately protects your kids from both short and long-term sun-induced damage. This very high protection sunscreen has a unique sand repelling action, so families everywhere can say no to that itchy sand feeling on skin! The fragrance-free lotion is especially developed for kids' sensitive skin and is hypoallergenic, to minimise allergy risk. With Ceramide, providing UVA & UVB protection and instant skin barrier function protection. The formula is non-greasy and fast-absorbing, is very water resistant and resistant to sand & sweat. The spray format allows you to protect your kids' skin from the sun quickly and easily. It can be used on body and face. The photostable formula has been tested under paediatric control and conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Always keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight and protect your kids with a hat, t-shirt, and sunglasses as well as sun cream. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Anti-Sand Spray SPF 50+ immediately protects your kids from both short and long-term sun-induced damage. This very high protection sunscreen with Ceramide has a unique sand repelling action, so families everywhere can say no to that itchy sand feeling on skin! The lotion is especially developed for kids' sensitive skin and is hypoallergenic to minimise allergy risk. The moisturising formula is non-greasy, fast-absorbing and very water resistant. The spray format allows you to protect your kids' skin from the sun quickly and easily. It can be used on body and face.

Leaping bunny approved: approved as cruelty free under the leaping bunny programme

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

885950 2, Butane, Aqua / Water, Isopropyl Myristate, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Dimethicone, Propanediol, Diisopropyl Adipate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Nylon-12, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, P-Anisic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-8 Laurate, PEG-20, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Isododecane, Isostearyl Alcohol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylyl Glycol, Ceramide NP, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Lauryl PEG/PPG-18/18 Methicone, (F.I.L Z70014776/1)

Net Contents

150ml

