Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream Sticks 3X85ml
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (6%), salted caramel sauce (19%) and milk chocolate (26%).
- Discover Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream Sticks and enjoy a sensorial experience for pure indulgence. Experience the pleasure of velvety smooth vanilla ice cream, with a layer of rich salted caramel sauce coated with smooth milk chocolate. Our cracking Magnum chocolate coating is made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Our multipack of ice cream sticks is perfect for sharing an indulgent treat. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice cream sticks, Magnum Salted Caramel & Glazed Almond ice cream and even our Vegan ice cream range, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Available in standard and mini size sticks and ice cream tubs, visit our website to explore our wide range of Magnum ice creams, discover a world of indulgence and stay #TrueToPleasure.
- Discover Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream Sticks – velvety ice cream, gooey sauce and a cracking Magnum chocolate coating for people who truly seize opportunities for pleasure
- Layers of pleasure, combining creamy vanilla ice cream with chocolate flavour coating, salted caramel sauce and a milk chocolate outer shell
- This ice cream stick is an indulgent, sweet treat for pure pleasure seekers with the perfect balance of chocolate and ice cream
- The chocolate used in this ice cream stick is made with the highest quality, 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
- The highest quality ingredients have been crafted by expert hands with passion and precision to create this ice cream bar coated in cracking milk chocolate
- Each pack contains 3 Magnum Double Caramel ice creams to be stored at -18°C
- Pack size: 255ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut fat, glucose-fructose syrup, cocoa mass¹, glucose syrup, cocoa butter¹, butter fat (MILK), whole MILK powder, whey solids (MILK), skimmed MILK powder, fat-reduced cocoa powder¹, emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), stabilisers (carrageenan, guar gum, tara gum, locust bean gum), caramelised sugar syrup, salt, exhausted vanilla bean pieces, natural vanilla flavouring¹(with MILK), flavourings, colour (carotenes). May contain: soy and almond. Gluten Free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Soya
- Contains: Milk
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK
- Magnum
- Freepost ADM3940
- London SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
255 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1449 kJ
|1210 kJ
|1029 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|347 kcal
|290 kcal
|246 kcal
|12%
|Fat (g)
|20 g
|17 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|14 g
|12 g
|10 g
|50%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|36 g
|30 g
|26 g
|10%
|of which sugars (g)
|31 g
|26 g
|22 g
|24%
|Protein (g)
|3.5 g
|2.9 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|0.23 g
|0.19 g
|0.16 g
|3%
|1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 3 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
