Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Kids Spray Spf50+ 150Ml
Very High Protection: Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Sun Protection Spray SPF50+ is perfect for children's sensitive skin and offers a maximum 5* star UVA protection.Very Water Resistant: This non-sticky and very water resistant formula is perfect for children's sensitive skin.Resistant to Salt, Sand & Sweat: The moisturising formula does not stick to sand and is resistant to salt and sweat.Hypoallergenic: Tested under paediatric control and hypoallergenic to minimise allergy risk. Fragrance-free.Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Sun Spray SPF50+ immediately protects your kids from both short and long-term sun-induced damage. Our new formula with Ceramide provides protection that stays in place on skin, in a moisturising formula that is very water resistant and is resitant to salt, sand and sweat. With maximum 5* star UVA protection, the fragrance-free lotion is especially developed for kids' sensitive skin and is hypoallergenic, to minimise sun allergy risk. Can be used on body and face. The photostable formula has been tested under paediatric control and conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Always keep babies and young children our of direct sunlight and protect your kids with a hat, t-shirt, and sunglasses as well as sun cream.Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
Leaping bunny approved: approved as cruelty free under the leaping bunny programme
Pack size: 150ML
Ingredients
885998, Aqua / Water, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Diisopropyl Adipate, Glycerin, Propanediol, Ethylhexyl Triazone, C12-22 Alkyl Acrylate/Hydroxyethylacrylate Copolymer, Dicaprylyl Ether, Tocopherol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Benzoate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Triethanolamine, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ceramide NP, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (F.I.L. Z70015249/1)
Net Contents
150ml
Preparation and Usage
- Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight.- Protect them with a hat, sunglasses and a T-shirt.- Overexposure, even indirect, to the sun is dangerous.- Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product because it does not provide 100% protection.- Apply the product to your child's skin just before sun exposure.- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.- Keep out of reach of children without adult supervision.- Avoid the eye area. In case of contact, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.- Avoid contact with fabrics.- Do not spray directly onto face, spray on palms before applying.