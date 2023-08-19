Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Kids Spray Spf50+ 150Ml

Very High Protection: Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Sun Protection Spray SPF50+ is perfect for children's sensitive skin and offers a maximum 5* star UVA protection. Very Water Resistant: This non-sticky and very water resistant formula is perfect for children's sensitive skin. Resistant to Salt, Sand & Sweat: The moisturising formula does not stick to sand and is resistant to salt and sweat. Hypoallergenic: Tested under paediatric control and hypoallergenic to minimise allergy risk. Fragrance-free. Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Sun Spray SPF50+ immediately protects your kids from both short and long-term sun-induced damage. Our new formula with Ceramide provides protection that stays in place on skin, in a moisturising formula that is very water resistant and is resitant to salt, sand and sweat. With maximum 5* star UVA protection, the fragrance-free lotion is especially developed for kids' sensitive skin and is hypoallergenic, to minimise sun allergy risk. Can be used on body and face. The photostable formula has been tested under paediatric control and conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Always keep babies and young children our of direct sunlight and protect your kids with a hat, t-shirt, and sunglasses as well as sun cream. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.

Leaping bunny approved: approved as cruelty free under the leaping bunny programme

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

885998, Aqua / Water, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Diisopropyl Adipate, Glycerin, Propanediol, Ethylhexyl Triazone, C12-22 Alkyl Acrylate/Hydroxyethylacrylate Copolymer, Dicaprylyl Ether, Tocopherol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Benzoate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Triethanolamine, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ceramide NP, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (F.I.L. Z70015249/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage