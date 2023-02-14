Magnum Double Choc Caramel Popcorn Ice Cream 3X85ml

If you like toffee popcorn then this is for you
A MAGNUM Customer
Such a great combination of flavours and textures, it hits the spot. Sometimes you want the flavour of popcorn but you don't want to pick all the nasty bits out of your teeth, I'd say this is an amazing solution. If you're a fan of caramel, popcorn and magnum then you will love this, I did.
Yummy
A MAGNUM Customer
These Magnum Double Starchaser ice creams are very yummy. The popcorn flavour ice cream is delicious and the caramel flavour running through it is just as delicious! Finished off with the signature thick magnum chocolate with crunch in it tops it off nicely!
Wowzers
A MAGNUM Customer
From the first crunch bite into the outer shell down to the melt on your tongue ice cream the caramel that sends your taste buds into overdrive and the popcorn pieces that give it that just perfect texture im officially converted from a plain Jane and these are a firm favourite you do need some serious self control not to eat more than one though
Magnum double sun lover
A MAGNUM Customer
I bought these last week to try after reading that magnum had released new ice creams . I love Magnum and was really excited to try . I tried the magnum double sunlover and just loved them! The summer fruits were fab and I loved the tangy taste of mango and passion fruit. The chocolate coating was also superb and all combines very well . I will definitely be buying again and would recommend
Massive mini magnums
A MAGNUM Customer
When is a mini magnum big when its a star chaser loved the taste grand daughter lived them more as they seem to evaporate into space ... honestly worth the money packaged well . Definitely need to get a secret freezer will buy these again
Really nice
A MAGNUM Customer
These were completely different to any other magnum flavour I have tried before. They were really tasty but I think I have tried other flavours in the past which I enjoyed more. Would still recommend.
Best one yet
A MAGNUM Customer
I'm normally one that loves plain and simple so wasn't really holding out much hope with liking the double starchaser, however I can honestly say this is the best one I've ever tried, will never go back to the original
They are amazing
A MAGNUM Customer
I brought the magnum minis they are the best. Enough to fit in one bite. They taste delicious also. Not to much chocolate just enough is nothing ice cream and chocolate. I would highly Recommend these to anyone
Delicious and Moreish
A MAGNUM Customer
These ice creams are so delicious that it's almost impossible to have only one. I love the different textures of the crunchy popcorn , softness of the caramel and classic snap of the outer chocolate coating. A very nice sweet treat after an evening meal or to enjoy on a sunny day.
Pretty good
A MAGNUM Customer
Generally pretty good, although it is a little on the sweet side. The ice cream is crunchy, thanks to the popcorn, but the caramel makes it sickly sweet. Not much else to add really. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx