Magnum Double Choc Caramel Popcorn Ice Cream 3X85ml

4.8(20)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Double Choc Caramel Popcorn Ice Cream 3X85ml
£4.00
£1.57/100ml

Portion = 85 ml/72 g

Energy
974kJ
233kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1352 kJ

Product Description

  • Popcorn flavour ice cream & caramel flavour ice cream with a salted caramel sauce (22%), milk chocolate (26%) and caramelised corn pieces (2%).
  • ra.org.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 255ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass¹, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter Fat (Milk), Cocoa Butter¹, Fructose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Coconut Fat, Whey Solids (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442, Lecithins), Butter (Milk), Corn, Stabilisers (E407, E412, E410, E417), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, ¹Rainforest alliance certified

Allergy Information

  • May contain Macadamia, Almond, Hazelnut and Soy.

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Name and address

  • UK: Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • IE: Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • UK: Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507.
  • IE: Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 444 420

Net Contents

255ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100mlPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy1352 kJ1139 kJ974 kJ
-324 kcal273 kcal233 kcal12 %
Fat17 g14 g12 g17 %
of which saturates11 g9,3 g7,9 g40 %
Carbohydrate39 g33 g28 g11 %
of which sugars31 g26 g22 g24 %
Protein3,5 g2,9 g2,5 g5 %
Salt0,28 g0,23 g0,20 g3 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Portion = 85 ml = 75 mg, 255 ml / 216 g = 3 x portion----
20 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

If you like toffee popcorn then this is for you

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

Such a great combination of flavours and textures, it hits the spot. Sometimes you want the flavour of popcorn but you don't want to pick all the nasty bits out of your teeth, I'd say this is an amazing solution. If you're a fan of caramel, popcorn and magnum then you will love this, I did.

Yummy

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

These Magnum Double Starchaser ice creams are very yummy. The popcorn flavour ice cream is delicious and the caramel flavour running through it is just as delicious! Finished off with the signature thick magnum chocolate with crunch in it tops it off nicely!

Wowzers

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

From the first crunch bite into the outer shell down to the melt on your tongue ice cream the caramel that sends your taste buds into overdrive and the popcorn pieces that give it that just perfect texture im officially converted from a plain Jane and these are a firm favourite you do need some serious self control not to eat more than one though

Magnum double sun lover

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

I bought these last week to try after reading that magnum had released new ice creams . I love Magnum and was really excited to try . I tried the magnum double sunlover and just loved them! The summer fruits were fab and I loved the tangy taste of mango and passion fruit. The chocolate coating was also superb and all combines very well . I will definitely be buying again and would recommend

Massive mini magnums

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

When is a mini magnum big when its a star chaser loved the taste grand daughter lived them more as they seem to evaporate into space ... honestly worth the money packaged well . Definitely need to get a secret freezer will buy these again

Really nice

4 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

These were completely different to any other magnum flavour I have tried before. They were really tasty but I think I have tried other flavours in the past which I enjoyed more. Would still recommend.

Best one yet

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

I'm normally one that loves plain and simple so wasn't really holding out much hope with liking the double starchaser, however I can honestly say this is the best one I've ever tried, will never go back to the original

They are amazing

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

I brought the magnum minis they are the best. Enough to fit in one bite. They taste delicious also. Not to much chocolate just enough is nothing ice cream and chocolate. I would highly Recommend these to anyone

Delicious and Moreish

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

These ice creams are so delicious that it's almost impossible to have only one. I love the different textures of the crunchy popcorn , softness of the caramel and classic snap of the outer chocolate coating. A very nice sweet treat after an evening meal or to enjoy on a sunny day.

Pretty good

4 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

Generally pretty good, although it is a little on the sweet side. The ice cream is crunchy, thanks to the popcorn, but the caramel makes it sickly sweet. Not much else to add really. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

