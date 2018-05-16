New
Starbucks Nescafe Dolce Gusto White Mocha Coffee 6 Capsules 123G
Product Description
- Roast and ground coffee with whole milk powder and sugar. White chocolate flavour.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
- starbucks.com/social-impact
- White mocha*
- *White chocolate mocha flavour
- The Story of White Mocha
- Inspired by the classic Starbucks® White Mocha, we've created this indulgent and rich beverage for you to prepare at home using the same high-quality 100% arabica beans as our coffee shops. Expertly blended together with dairy milk and our indulgent white chocolate flavour, it's topped with a soft layer of foam for you to enjoy a deliciously familiar Starbucks® beverage.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 6 White Chocolate Flavour x 15 g
- 6 Roast and Ground Coffee with Whole Milk Powder and Sugar x 5,5 g
- Designed for the Nescafé® Dolce Gusto® system.
- Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license.
- © 2023 Starbucks Corporation.
- Indulgent & rich
- 100% Arabica Coffee
- Pack size: 123G
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavour: Whole Milk Powder (62, 7%), Sugar (34, 7%), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Butter Oil (Milk), Roast and Ground Coffee with Whole Milk Powder and Sugar: Roast & Ground Coffee
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a clean, cool and dry place.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Name and address
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact Us
- UK: Tel 0800 707 60 66
- IRE: Tel 00800 6378 5385
- www.starbucksathome.com
Net Contents
12 x 123g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per 200 ml
|%¹
|Energy
|1814 kJ
|147 kJ
|295 kJ
|-
|433 kcal
|35 kcal
|70 kcal
|4%¹
|Fat
|16,6 g
|1,3 g
|2,5 g
|4%¹
|of which saturates
|9,1 g
|0,8 g
|1,6 g
|8%¹
|Carbohydrate
|49,8 g
|4,5 g
|9,1 g
|3%¹
|of which sugars
|42,7 g
|4,4 g
|8,8 g
|10%¹
|Fibre
|13,4 g
|0,1 g
|0,2 g
|-
|Protein
|13,9 g
|1,3 g
|2,6 g
|5%¹
|Salt
|0,59 g
|0,06 g
|0,12 g
|2%¹
|¹RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
