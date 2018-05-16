Go Ahead Yogurt Breaks Strawberry 4Pack 142G

Each slice (17.8g) contains
- Energy
- 299kJ
-
- 71kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.10g
- 2%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Yogurt Flavour Topping on a Light, Crispy Biscuit with Sultanas and a Strawberry Flavour Filling
- United Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Fruit in every bite*
- *Contains 23% dried fruit (sultanas / currants) and the equivalent of 1.3% strawberry.
- We believe that snacking doesn't have to be dull or complicated.
- That's why we are committed here at Go Ahead to create delicious fruity snacks, to bring a little smile to your day.
- 4 packs of 2 slices
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Crispy yogurty fruity deliciousness
- 71 Kcal per slice
- Source of Fibre
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 142G
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Dried Grapes (23%) (Sultanas and Currants in varying proportions), Yogurt Flavour Coating (19%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea in varying proportions), Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Fermented Milk (1%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Lactose (Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Strawberry Flavour Filling (7%) [Bulking Agent (Maltitol Syrup), Humectant (Glycerine), Strawberry Puree (0.7%), Wheat Bran, Strawberry Puree Concentrate (0.1%), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Calcium Lactate)], Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Oat Fibre, Maltodextrin, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E472e), Milk Solids, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Citrus Fibre
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before, see base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of slices per pack: 8
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home
Name and address
- (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
142g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (17.8g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1681kJ
|299kJ
|(kcal)
|399kcal
|71kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|1.8g
|of which Saturates
|4.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|72.1g
|12.8g
|of which Sugars
|35.3g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.10g
|Calcium
|338mg
|60mg
|RI
|42%
|7.5%**
|Typical number of slices per pack: 8
|-
|-
|**Source of Calcium - A 2 slice pack provides 15% of an adult's reference intake (RI) of Calcium
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.