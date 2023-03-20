Fairy All In One 38 Dishwasher Tablets Lemon 513G

FAIRY AIO 38 D/WASHER TBLTS LEMON 513G

Fairy Original All in One dishwasher tablets have the 1st time cleaning action and are effective even on 100% grease (pure food grease). Fairy Original combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultrasoluble pouch dissolves much faster than hard-pressed tablets, so they start acting immediately to get the job done. Plus, they're incredibly easy to use. Just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser. No unwrapping and no mess. Also use Fairy washing up liquid in your sink. Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly, to give you brilliant clean dishes. The cleaning power you can always trust for your washing up.

With 1st time cleaning action, effective even on 100% grease pure food grease Fairy Original All in One dishwasher tablets Tough stain removal and shine function Built-in salt and rinse aid action also with glass and silver protection Keeps your dishwasher smelling clean and fresh

Pack size: 513G

Ingredients

5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Polycarboxylates, <5% Phosphonates, Enzymes, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

