Incognito Insect Repellent Spray 100ml Visit www.incognitospray.com for extra inforamtion and top tips on avoiding insect bites. Winner of the Queen's Award for Sustainable Development. 10% of all profits go to charity.

Incognito® skin - conditioning spray provides protection against mosquitoes, midges, sandflies, horseflies, ticks and many more insects. Suitable for all destinations worldwide, including tropical, and for all the family including babies from 6 months. Our 100% botanical active ingredient PMD (derived from the Citronella Winterianus plant) is is recommended by Public Health England and the NHS to avoid mosquito bites. Tropical Strength, suitable for all destinations. Clinically tested to be highly effective for 4 hours, very good protection for up to 7 hours against Aedes aegypti (Zika and Dengue carrying) mosquitoes. Also effective against Anopheles gambiae (Malaria carrying) mosquitoes.

Botanical PMD DEET Free Ages 6 Months+ All Destinations Clinically Proven Suitable for all the family over 6 months Ethical - Good Shopping Guide I'm green Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 100ML

Aqua, Cymbopogon Winterianus Oil, Fractionated, Hydrated, Cyclised (PMD Rich Botanic Oil**), Glyceryl Citrate/Lactate/Linoleate/ Oleate, Citronellol, Polyglyceryl-3 Caprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Cocoate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Cinnamomum Camphora Leaf Oil*, Xanthan Gum, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil, Linalool, Limonene, Blended together in a unique secret process, *Organic ingredients, **CAS 2304455-69-2, 209.5g/kg, 100% natural origin of total

100ml ℮

