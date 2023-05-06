We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Incognito Insect Repellent Spray 100Ml

Incognito Insect Repellent Spray 100Ml

5(1)
£12.00

£12.00/100ml

Vegan

Incognito Insect Repellent Spray 100ml Visit www.incognitospray.com for extra inforamtion and top tips on avoiding insect bites.Winner of the Queen's Award for Sustainable Development. 10% of all profits go to charity.
Incognito® skin - conditioning spray provides protection against mosquitoes, midges, sandflies, horseflies, ticks and many more insects. Suitable for all destinations worldwide, including tropical, and for all the family including babies from 6 months.Our 100% botanical active ingredient PMD (derived from the Citronella Winterianus plant) is is recommended by Public Health England and the NHS to avoid mosquito bites. Tropical Strength, suitable for all destinations.Clinically tested to be highly effective for 4 hours, very good protection for up to 7 hours against Aedes aegypti (Zika and Dengue carrying) mosquitoes. Also effective against Anopheles gambiae (Malaria carrying) mosquitoes.
Botanical PMDDEET FreeAges 6 Months+All DestinationsClinically ProvenSuitable for all the family over 6 monthsEthical - Good Shopping GuideI'm greenSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cymbopogon Winterianus Oil, Fractionated, Hydrated, Cyclised (PMD Rich Botanic Oil**), Glyceryl Citrate/Lactate/Linoleate/ Oleate, Citronellol, Polyglyceryl-3 Caprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Cocoate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Cinnamomum Camphora Leaf Oil*, Xanthan Gum, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil, Linalool, Limonene, Blended together in a unique secret process, *Organic ingredients, **CAS 2304455-69-2, 209.5g/kg, 100% natural origin of total

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Shake well before use, hold 15cm away from skin, spray liberally and rub in. Re-apply frequently, approximately every 4 hours. For external use only. For infant use apply to clothing and/ or sparingly to exposed skin such as nape of neck/ pulse points and pat skin gently. Light citrus aroma. non-greasy. Alcohol free.

