Ben & Jerry's Sundae Choco Lotto Cheesecake Ice Cream 427Ml

Tasty tasty
A BEN & JERRY'S Customer
This was a delicious icecream very nice and just the right amount also . The taste was sensational and tasty and I shared this with my family and they also enjoyed a lot to. The lid was easy to get into and access and it was good that I could save some for later to.
Yummy yummy yummy
A BEN & JERRY'S Customer
This ice cream is so yummy, besides their cookie dough flavour this is probably my next favourite. It's a mixture of my 2 favourite desserts I've cream and cheesecake. It's really chocolatey and creamy.
One of the best B&J
A BEN & JERRY'S Customer
From the very first bite I took of the new Ben and Jerrys Choco - Lotta Cheesecake Sundae ice cream I was hooked. It is by far and away the best flavour Ben and jerrys have come out with. I would highly recommend to all!