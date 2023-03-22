We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's Sundae Choco Lotto Cheesecake Ice Cream 427Ml

£5.00
Product Description

  • Chocolate Cheesecake Ice Cream with Sea Salt Chocolatey Chunks (6%) & Chocolatey Cookie Swirls (7%), Topped with Chocolate Whipped Ice Cream, Chocolatey Swirls (6%) & Sea Salt Chocolatey Chunks (3%)
  • Ben & Jerry’s Choco-lotta Cheesecake Sundae Ice Cream tub features chocolate cheesecake ice cream with chocolatey chunks and chocolatey cookie swirls topped with chocolate whipped ice cream, chocolatey swirls, and chocolatey chunks. If chocolatey cheesecake is the name of your game, this all-in-one sundae-in-a-tub is about to be your next favourite!
  • Craving an ice cream sundae but don’t have all the ingredients at the ready? We’ve got you covered! Sundae tubs have all the chunks and swirls of a classic Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavour, plus a fluffy whipped ice cream topping and — you guessed it — even more chunks and swirls. Choco-lotta Cheesecake Sundae has all the decadence of a chocolate sundae with a cheesecake twist that’s a whole choco-lotta fun. Grab your favourite ice cream spoon and be thankful that you don’t have to make the impossible choice between chocolate cheesecake and an ice cream sundae.
  • And Choco-lotta Cheesecake Sundae has something even more exciting under the lid: it’s made with traceable Open Chain cocoa, which means more justice for cocoa farmers. We are proud to be working in partnership with Tony’s Chocolonely’s Open Chain to advance the mission of ending modern slavery in the chocolate industry. In addition, Ben & Jerry’s Choco-lotta Cheesecake Sundae is made with free range eggs and Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla.
  • If you can't get enough of our ice cream, why not try our other flavours? We've got Hazel-nuttin' but Chocolate Sundae and Cookie Vermont-ster Sundae. There are many more flavours of our ice cream tubs so give them all a try.
  • Ben & Jerry's Choco-lotta Cheesecake Sundae Ice Cream Dessert
  • Chocolate Cheesecake Ice Cream Dessert with Chocolatey Chunks & Chocolatey Cookie Swirls, Topped with Chocolate Whipped Ice Cream, Chocolatey Swirls & Chocolatey Chunks
  • Ben & Jerry’s operates on a three-part mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone that’s connected to our business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • Made with traceable open sourced cocoa from via Tony's Open Chain. Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla.
  • Kosher & Halal certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging
  • Pack size: 427ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, cream (MILK) (21%), concentrated skimmed MILK, coconut fat, fat-reduced cocoa powder (3%), rapeseed oil, glucose syrup, cocoa powder (2%), whey powder (MILK), WHEAT flour, fresh cheese (MILK) (0.6%), free range EGG yolk, cocoa mass, butter fat (MILK), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, pectin, carrageenan), butter (MILK), emulsifiers (lecithins (contain SOY)), shea fat, sea salt, natural flavourings, skimmed MILK powder, salt, acidity regulator (lactic acid), vanilla extract, raising agents (ammonium carbonates, sodium bicarbonate). >Fairtrade cocoa, sugar, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance. Total 65% excluding water and dairyF. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. ∆ cocoa sourced via Open Chain total: 84%

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

427 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1166 kJ945 kJ945 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)278 kcal225 kcal225 kcal11%
Fat (g)16 g13 g13 g19%
of which saturates (g)9.6 g7.8 g7.8 g39%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g23 g23 g9%
of which sugars (g)27 g22 g22 g24%
Protein (g)4 g3.2 g3.2 g6%
Salt (g)0.23 g0.18 g0.18 g3%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 4 portions)----
Tasty tasty

5 stars

A BEN & JERRY'S Customer

This was a delicious icecream very nice and just the right amount also . The taste was sensational and tasty and I shared this with my family and they also enjoyed a lot to. The lid was easy to get into and access and it was good that I could save some for later to.

Yummy yummy yummy

5 stars

A BEN & JERRY'S Customer

This ice cream is so yummy, besides their cookie dough flavour this is probably my next favourite. It's a mixture of my 2 favourite desserts I've cream and cheesecake. It's really chocolatey and creamy.

One of the best B&J

5 stars

A BEN & JERRY'S Customer

From the very first bite I took of the new Ben and Jerrys Choco - Lotta Cheesecake Sundae ice cream I was hooked. It is by far and away the best flavour Ben and jerrys have come out with. I would highly recommend to all!

Delicious