We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Giant Couscous in Mediterranean Style Dressing 400g

Tesco Finest Giant Couscous in Mediterranean Style Dressing 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.20

£5.50/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bag
Energy
853kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.74g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 464kJ / 110kcal

2 Individual bags of giant couscous with vegetables in a tomato and basil seasoning.
2 Individual bags of couscous with vegetables in a Mediterranean style seasoning2 Individual bags of couscous with vegetables in a Mediterranean style seasoning
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Couscous [Couscous (Wheat), Water], Courgette, Red Pepper, Aubergine, Tomato, Red Onion, Basil, Olive Oil, Garlic, Sugar, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Salt, Parsley, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Oregano, Chilli Flakes, Ginger, Basil Leaf, Clove Powder, Rosemary Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e (2x200g)

View all Steamed Rice & Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here