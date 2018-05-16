Little Freddie Organic 6 Month Plus Peach & Raspberry 100G

Product Description
- A smooth blend of peaches, apples, bananas and raspberries
- Our Ingredients
- Our Italian peaches are handpicked at their prime for just the right sweetness, we pair them with raspberries to introduce more sophisticated flavours to your baby
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- EU Organic - ES-ECO-019-CT, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Dairy free
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegeterians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Peaches 40%, Organic Apples 32%, Organic Bananas 15%, Organic Raspberries 13%
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Place in the fridge after opening and consume within 48 hours.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Method: Delicious hot or cold. To warm, stand in hot water and check temperature before serving. Best fed from a spoon. Do not microwave in the pouch.
- Weaning advice: Suitable for babies from 6 months. Explore more texture when your baby is ready.
Warnings
- Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat-return to us.
Name and address
Return to
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|196kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|10.7g
|of which sugars
|5.6g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|Sodium
|0mg
Safety information
Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat-return to us.
