Kit Kat Caramel Cookie Collision Easter Egg 556.2G
Product Description
- Caramel flavour milk chocolate egg with cookie crumb and shortbread biscuit pieces (10%). Crispy wafer finger with a caramel topping (18%) covered with thick milk chocolate (63%). Milk chocolate eggs (52%) with cocoa filling with crispy cereals, powdered biscuit and wafer pieces (4%).
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- www.kitkat.co.uk
- www.facebook.com/kitkatuk
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Celebrate your Easter in style with the KITKAT Chunky Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg! A truly incredible milk chocolate egg with a caramel flavoured shell and real cookie pieces to enjoy. Inside the box you will find 2x KITKAT Chunky Caramel bars and it doesn't stop there! A bag of Cookie Dough Mini Eggs is also included to enhance your Easter treat! In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Mini Eggs. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- 1/20 Egg = 1 serving
- KitKat Chunky Caramel
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
- KitKat Cookie Dough Mini Eggs
- 2 Mini Eggs = 1 Serving
- Rainforest Alliance - People and Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- KitKat Caramel Cookie Collision Egg is a milk chocolate Easter egg with a caramel flavoured chocolate shell, and real cookie pieces included
- Also includes 2 x KitKat Chunky Caramel Chocolate Bars and a bag of KitKat Cookie Dough Chocolate Mini Eggs.
- Pack size: 556.2G
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- IMPORTANT:
- YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD COKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
556.2g
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD COKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Milk, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2066kJ
|900kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|494kcal
|215kcal
|2000kcal
|11%
|Fat
|24.5g
|10.7g
|70g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|14.2g
|6.2g
|20g
|31%
|Carbohydrate
|60.4g
|26.3g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|52.6g
|22.9g
|90g
|25%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.9g
|3.0g
|50g
|6%
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.12g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thamin, Niacin), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/20 egg
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2219kJ
|443kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|531kcal
|106kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.5g
|5.9g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|3.5g
|20g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|60.2g
|12.0g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|55.2g
|11.0g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 20 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.