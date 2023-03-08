Clubcard Price
Little Freddie Organic Sweet Pepper & Grains 1-4 Years 140G
Product Description
- Cooked quinoa, rice, bulgur wheat and lentils with vegetables, herbs and spices.
- Climate Footprint with CARBONCLOUD.COM, 0.67 kg CO2e per pouch
- To help you make an informed choice, we are leading the way by publishing our products' climate footprint with CarbonCloud.
- Meet a busy parent’s dream: our Sweet Pepper Grains
- High-protein quinoa, high-fibre bulgur wheat, rice and lentils come together to create a nutritionally dense multigrain base.
- Fusing the Mediterranean flavours of the Spanish coast, sweet red and yellow peppers come together with extra virgin olive oil to give the grains a delicious sweet and smoky flavour tailored for toddlers. The delicate addition of smoked paprika and garlic mimics the authentic flavours of a traditional paella.
- A drizzle of mellow extra virgin olive oil from the groves of sunny Spain brings the final dish together and is high in monounsaturated fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants- there is a reason it is used throughout Spanish Cooking! This recipe is also 1 of their 5 a day.
- With no added salt or sugar, these grains are perfect as a nutritious side dish, base of a main meal, or simply enjoyed on its own topped with sauce. Suitable for kids aged 1-4 years. Heat up in 60 seconds or enjoy cold. Serves 1 as a main meal or 2 as a side dish.
- All of our recipes are developed alongside our registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert to ensure they are as nutritionally complete as they are delicious.
- 1 of their 5 a day, source of protein, high in fibre, source of zinc, vegetarian.
- We want to become a business that gives more than it takes.
- - We are the UK's only carbon negative baby food brand.
- - Our packaging is 100% recyclable. Recycle your pouch, grains & finger food packaging using our prepaid recycling bags at littlefreddie.com.
- - We are leading the way by publishing our products’ climate footprint with CarbonCloud. This number shows how much CO2e is emitted when creating this product (from farm to shelf), helping you make an informed choice.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU Agriculture, UK/non-UK Agriculture
- Heat in 60 seconds or ready to eat
- Organic
- 1 of Your 5 a Day
- No Added Salt or Sugar
- Source of Protein
- High in Fibre
- Source of Zinc
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Cooked Red Quinoa 22%, Organic Cooked Long Grain Rice 20%, Organic Cooked Bulgur Wheat (Gluten) 15%, Organic Cooked Green Lentils 11%, Organic Cooked White Quinoa 9%, Organic Tomatoes 6%, Organic Yellow Pepper 5%, Organic Tomato Paste 4%, Organic Red Pepper 3%, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2%, Organic Herbs and Spices (Organic Garlic Puree, Organic Smoked Paprika, Organic Parsley) 2%, Organic Tomato Powder 1%
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat, or heat:
Caution: take care when handling pouch, hot steam may escape. Tear open and enjoy.
Do not reheat.
Hob
Instructions: Pan fry with a dash of water for 2-3mins.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Ways to enjoy
- Stuffed peppers
- Stuff into peppers, top with cheese and bake in the oven
- Simple paella
- Stir through cooked chicken or fish and peas for an easy paella.
- Age Guidance: Suitable for children happily eating solid foods. 70g/half pack portion for smaller appetites or 140g/full pack for older, hungrier kids. Supervise child when eating.
Warnings
- If damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat, return to us.
Name and address
