Little Freddie Organic Beef Curry Coconut & Vegetable 7M+ 130G

Grass-fed beef, 6 vegetables, wild and white rice, herbs and spices in a fork-mashed texture Unearth more flavours at littlefreddie.com

Stage 2 from 7 Months Our Ingredients Our recipe uses 20% beef which is grass-fed, British and naturally high in protein, we simmer it slowly in coconut cream with subtle Thai spices to introduce more sophisticated flavours Piers (Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)

Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness. EU Organic - GB-ORG-04, EU/non-EU Agriculture

Organic 20% Beef 7g Protein British Beef Grass-Fed Natural source of iron High in protein Source of fibre

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Organic Grass-Fed Beef 20%, Organic Vegetable Stock (Water*, Organic Leek, Organic Parsnip, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Organic Swede) 15%, Organic Potato 10%, Organic Sweetcorn 10%, Organic Coconut Cream 10%, Organic Tomatoes 10%, Organic Green Beans 8%, Organic Onion 6%, Organic Wild Rice 4%, Organic White Rice 4%, Organic Red Pepper 2%, Organic Herbs and Spices (Organic Cumin, Organic Ginger, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Lemongrass) 1%, *No Organic certification

