Little Freddie Organic Beef Curry Coconut & Vegetable 7M+ 130G

Little Freddie Organic Beef Curry Coconut & Vegetable 7M+ 130G

£1.85

Grass-fed beef, 6 vegetables, wild and white rice, herbs and spices in a fork-mashed textureUnearth more flavours at littlefreddie.com
Stage 2 from 7 MonthsOur IngredientsOur recipe uses 20% beef which is grass-fed, British and naturally high in protein, we simmer it slowly in coconut cream with subtle Thai spices to introduce more sophisticated flavoursPiers(Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)
Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.EU Organic - GB-ORG-04, EU/non-EU Agriculture
Organic20% Beef7g Protein British BeefGrass-FedNatural source of ironHigh in proteinSource of fibre
Pack size: 130G
Natural source of ironHigh in proteinSource of fibre

Organic Grass-Fed Beef 20%, Organic Vegetable Stock (Water*, Organic Leek, Organic Parsnip, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Organic Swede) 15%, Organic Potato 10%, Organic Sweetcorn 10%, Organic Coconut Cream 10%, Organic Tomatoes 10%, Organic Green Beans 8%, Organic Onion 6%, Organic Wild Rice 4%, Organic White Rice 4%, Organic Red Pepper 2%, Organic Herbs and Spices (Organic Cumin, Organic Ginger, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Lemongrass) 1%, *No Organic certification

130g ℮

Method: Delicious hot or cold. To warm, stand in hot water and check temperature before serving. Best fed from a spoon. Do not microwave in the pouch.Weaning advice: The ingredients and thicker texture of this meal make it suitable for babies of 7 months and over.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

