Johnson's Baby Oil 200Ml

Best thing
I suffer with really bad dry skin during winter and this has really helped, I use it as soon as I get out the shower before I dry off and it leaves my skin feeling so soft, would recommend 10/10
Very nice
This oil is really good, I've used it with my little one from day 1. Perfect for massage, leaves the skin soft. In my opinion it takes a bit long to absorb into the skin. The frangrence is delicate and I really love it.
Johnsons baby
I have been using baby oil for a long time. I also put olive oil on the baby after the bath. A wonderful fragrance. The skin is very well moisturized. Perfect for babies with very delicate skin.
Goes a long 2am.
I use this to supplement my natural skins' moisture. You don't need a lot, but, any dry areas are really helped by using this. Soon eliminates the problematic dry patches.
Great for moisturising
This baby oil is great for moisturising my son's skin and for giving him a massage at the same time. A little goes a long way. I'd prefer a more natural scent, but would still recommend
Highly recommend.
Baby oil generally I find gives my skin a nice moisturised look and helps keep it looking fresh longer than most moisturisers. Great for dry skin. Nice smell and easy to dispense. Highly recommend.
Baby Oil
Best oil to massage baby before bath, suitable for delicate skin and no fragnance.
Ideal when massaging legs
I use to massage my legs and it doesn't dry off so ideal to use. And softens skin and hydrates skin