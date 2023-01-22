We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Johnson's Baby Oil 200Ml

4.8(244)Write a review
Johnson's Baby Oil 200Ml
£1.25
£0.62/100ml

Product Description

  • Johnson's Baby Oil 200Ml
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

View all Baby Lotions, Creams & Oils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

244 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best thing

5 stars

A JOHNSON'S Customer

I suffer with really bad dry skin during winter and this has really helped, I use it as soon as I get out the shower before I dry off and it leaves my skin feeling so soft, would recommend 10/10

Very nice

4 stars

A JOHNSON'S Customer

This oil is really good, I've used it with my little one from day 1. Perfect for massage, leaves the skin soft. In my opinion it takes a bit long to absorb into the skin. The frangrence is delicate and I really love it.

Johnsons baby

5 stars

A JOHNSON'S Customer

I have been using baby oil for a long time. I also put olive oil on the baby after the bath. A wonderful fragrance. The skin is very well moisturized. Perfect for babies with very delicate skin.

Goes a long 2am.

5 stars

A JOHNSON'S Customer

I use this to supplement my natural skins' moisture. You don't need a lot, but, any dry areas are really helped by using this. Soon eliminates the problematic dry patches.

Great for moisturising

4 stars

A JOHNSON'S Customer

This baby oil is great for moisturising my son's skin and for giving him a massage at the same time. A little goes a long way. I'd prefer a more natural scent, but would still recommend

Great for moisturising

4 stars

A JOHNSON'S Customer

This baby oil is great for moisturising my son's skin and for giving him a massage at the same time. A little goes a long way. I'd prefer a more natural scent, but would still recommend

Highly recommend.

5 stars

A JOHNSON'S Customer

Baby oil generally I find gives my skin a nice moisturised look and helps keep it looking fresh longer than most moisturisers. Great for dry skin. Nice smell and easy to dispense. Highly recommend.

Baby Oil

5 stars

A JOHNSON'S Customer

Best oil to massage baby before bath, suitable for delicate skin and no fragnance.

Baby Oil

5 stars

A JOHNSON'S Customer

Best oil to massage baby before bath, suitable for delicate skin and no fragnance.

Ideal when massaging legs

5 stars

A Johnson's Baby UK Customer

I use to massage my legs and it doesn't dry off so ideal to use. And softens skin and hydrates skin

1-10 of 244 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here