We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Twinings English Breakfast 40 Tea Bags 100g

Twinings English Breakfast 40 Tea Bags 100g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.79

£2.79/100g

Twinings English Breakfast 40 Tea Bags 100gCare in Every DropOur sourced with care programme works with communities growing the finest tea to improve their quality of life. Through empowering women, supporting incomes, and improving living standards we drive positive change. We also collaborate with others through supporting the Ethical Tea Partnership's work to create a fairer, more sustainable tea industry.You can find out more at: www.sourcedwithcare.comWe are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
Where does it come from?This blend combines a range of origins from the finest tea gardens around the world including full-bodied Assams and fresh and lively Kenyan teas.What makes it different?Meticulously selected by our Master Blenders and expertly combined to achieve this complex yet perfectly balanced English Breakfast blend.Enjoy this tea?Try our English Breakfast Decaffeinated blend for the same great tasty flavour that can be enjoyed all day long.
We blend 300 years of care and expertise to give you great taste in every drop. For us tea is more than just a drink.
Biodegradable**Pop your teabag into your food waste bin. These teabags are certified industrially compostable.Twinings is a registered trademark of R. Twining and Company Limited.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
Golden & Well RoundedSourced with Care
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

100% Black Tea

Number of uses

40 Count

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

Let the teabag gently infuse in freshly boiled water in your favourite cup for 2-3 minutes. We'll leave the milk and sugar up to you.

View all Everyday Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here