Whitby Seafoods Gluten Free Cod Goujons 225G

£3.00
£13.34/kg

Per 100g oven-baked goujons

Energy
991kJ
237kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 991kJ/237kcal

Product Description

  • Chunky 100% cod fillet strips in a crisp, golden gluten free crumb.
  • Our Gluten Free Cod Goujons are a proper treat. Prepared using meaty strips of cod fillet responsibly sourced from the deep chilly waters of the North East Atlantic and carefully wrapped in the crispiest gluten free crumb. Pop them in the oven and bring a bloomin special Whitby seaside dining experience to your home.
  • We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious.
  • Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England.
  • We pride ourselves on doing things honestly and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafood-lovers every day.
  • MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood - MSC™, MSC-C-50403, From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

Cod Goujons (Fish) (50%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Thickener: E415

Allergy Information

  • May contain Molluscs and Crustaceans. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Always cook from frozen. The instructions below are just a guide; do make sure our goujons are piping hot throughout before serving. Once cooled, please don't reheat.
Preheat oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7, remove all packaging and place the goujons on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Bake for 18 mins, turning halfway through cooking, until crisp and golden. Tuck in.

Produce of

Produced and packaged in Germany

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of bone, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Whitby Seafoods Ltd,
  • Fairfield Way,
  • Whitby,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • Y022 4PU.
  • Kilkeel Seafoods Ltd,

Return to

  • Whitby Seafoods Ltd,
  • Fairfield Way,
  • Whitby,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • Y022 4PU.
  • For sales outside the UK:
  • Kilkeel Seafoods Ltd,
  • The Harbour,
  • Kilkeel,
  • Co. Down,
  • BT34 4AX.
  • info@whitby-seafoods.com

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g oven-cooked goujons)
Energy991kJ/237kcal
Fat10.1g
of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate23.5g
of which sugars0.6g
Fibre3.7g
Protein10.9g
Salt1.06g

Safety information

