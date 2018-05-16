Whitby Seafoods Gluten Free Cod Goujons 225G

Per 100g oven-baked goujons
Product Description
- Chunky 100% cod fillet strips in a crisp, golden gluten free crumb.
- Our Gluten Free Cod Goujons are a proper treat. Prepared using meaty strips of cod fillet responsibly sourced from the deep chilly waters of the North East Atlantic and carefully wrapped in the crispiest gluten free crumb. Pop them in the oven and bring a bloomin special Whitby seaside dining experience to your home.
- We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious.
- Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England.
- We pride ourselves on doing things honestly and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafood-lovers every day.
- MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood - MSC™, MSC-C-50403, From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
Cod Goujons (Fish) (50%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Thickener: E415
Allergy Information
- May contain Molluscs and Crustaceans. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Always cook from frozen. The instructions below are just a guide; do make sure our goujons are piping hot throughout before serving. Once cooled, please don't reheat.
Preheat oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7, remove all packaging and place the goujons on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Bake for 18 mins, turning halfway through cooking, until crisp and golden. Tuck in.
Produce of
Produced and packaged in Germany
Warnings
Recycling info
Card. Recyclable
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g oven-cooked goujons)
|Energy
|991kJ/237kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|10.9g
|Salt
|1.06g
Safety information
Warning Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of bone, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.
