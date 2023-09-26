We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Volvic Touch Of Fruit Kiwi & Lime Sugar Free Wtr1.5L

£1.35

£0.90/litre

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 serving (250ml)
Energy
6kJ
1kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2 kJ

Still natural mineral water flavoured drink with sweeteners.We care about natureWe are carbon neutral.With touch of fruit, you are helping Volvic to support sustainable agricultureProjects in several countries****For more information visit WWW.VOLVIC.CO.UK
Our sugar free is a refreshing burst of flavourThe unique taste of our natural mineral water with a zesty kiwi & lime flavour refreshes like water and tastes like a touch of fruit
Carbon TrustCarbon Neutral
Sugar FreeNatural Flavours
Pack size: 1.5L
Sugar Free

Ingredients

Volvic Natural Mineral Water (99.8%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon and Lime Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Benzoate), Natural Kiwi Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Number of uses

This bottle contains 6 servings of 250ml

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

