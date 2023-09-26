Volvic Touch Of Fruit Kiwi & Lime Sugar Free Wtr1.5L

After opening: Keep in the fridge and drink within a week.Best before date indicated on bottle neck. Store in a clean, cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.

Volvic Natural Mineral Water (99.8%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon and Lime Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Benzoate), Natural Kiwi Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

The unique taste of our natural mineral water with a zesty kiwi & lime flavour refreshes like water and tastes like a touch of fruit

With touch of fruit, you are helping Volvic to support sustainable agriculture

Still natural mineral water flavoured drink with sweeteners. We care about nature We are carbon neutral. With touch of fruit, you are helping Volvic to support sustainable agriculture Projects in several countries** **For more information visit WWW.VOLVIC.CO.UK

