Tesco Fire Pit 2 Minted Lamb Leg Steaks 250G

£4.50
£18.00/kg

One typical steak

Energy
874kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

low

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 802kJ / 191kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Lamb leg steaks with mint seasoning.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (97%), Sugar, Mint, Maize Starch, Salt, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Spices, Parsley, Spearmint Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrilled appearance is achieved.

Grill
Instructions: GRILL: 10-14 mins Place steaks under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes (medium) or 12-14 minutes (well done), turning half way through cooking. Remove from grill and rest on warm plate for 5 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.

Produce of

Made using British or New Zealand lamb. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (109g**)
Energy802kJ / 191kcal874kJ / 208kcal
Fat7.5g8.1g
Saturates3.3g3.6g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.5g
Sugars1.2g1.3g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein29.3g32.0g
Salt0.30g0.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 218g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

