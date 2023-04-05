Tesco Fire Pit 2 Minted Lamb Leg Steaks 250G
One typical steak
- Energy
- 874kJ
-
- 208kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.1g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.33g
- 6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 802kJ / 191kcal
Product Description
- 2 Lamb leg steaks with mint seasoning.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (97%), Sugar, Mint, Maize Starch, Salt, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Spices, Parsley, Spearmint Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrilled appearance is achieved.
Grill
Instructions: GRILL: 10-14 mins Place steaks under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes (medium) or 12-14 minutes (well done), turning half way through cooking. Remove from grill and rest on warm plate for 5 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
Produce of
Made using British or New Zealand lamb. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (109g**)
|Energy
|802kJ / 191kcal
|874kJ / 208kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|29.3g
|32.0g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.33g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 218g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
