Tesco Finest Gold Loose Leaf Tea 250G

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

How to make the perfect cup of tea: 1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water. 2. Use one teaspoon per person and one for the pot. 3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to allow full flavour to brew. 4. Serve with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred.

A blend of carefully selected, high quality black teas for a distinctive rich and bright taste. Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They're sourced from the world's lushets tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our team ensures every blend is of the same great quality. Our richest blend of Assam, Kenyan, Malawian, Tanzanian and Indian teas

