We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest Gold Loose Leaf Tea 250G

Tesco Finest Gold Loose Leaf Tea 250G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.70

£0.68/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 200ml
Energy
11kJ
3kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Loose leaf black tea.
A blend of carefully selected, high quality black teas for a distinctive rich and bright taste. Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They're sourced from the world's lushets tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our team ensures every blend is of the same great quality.Our richest blend of Assam, Kenyan, Malawian, Tanzanian and Indian teas
Pack size: 250G

Produce of

India, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

Preparation and Usage

How to make the perfect cup of tea: 
1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.
2. Use one teaspoon per person and one for the pot.
3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to allow full flavour to brew. 
4. Serve with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred. 

View all Loose Tea

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here