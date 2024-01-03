We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bondi Sands Face Spf50+ Fragrance Free Hydrating Face Lotion 75Ml

Bondi Sands Face Spf50+ Fragrance Free Hydrating Face Lotion 75Ml

£9.00

£12.00/100ml

Bondi Sands Face SPF50+ F/F Hydra Face Lotion 75ml
Summer is here!Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way with our fragrance free SPF 50+ hydrating tinted face lotion. Our sheer coverage tinted formula provides UVA and UVB protection and hydration, perfect for those with dry skin. Can be worn alone or under makeup.
Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
The Australian tanVery High ProtectionUVA - Good - 3UVBFor Dry SkinSuitable for Sensitive SkinAustralian madeDermatologically testedNon-comedogenic - won't clog poresHydrating LotionSheer Coverage TintFor All Skin TonesCruelty free
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, 4-Methylbenzylidene Camphor, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Ethylhexyl Triazone, Silica, PEG-15 Cocamine, Caprylyl Glycol, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, PEG-40 Stearate Saccharide Isomerate, CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Glycerin, CI 77492 (Iron Oxides), Hydroxyethylcellulose, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1. Shake well before use.Step 2. Apply liberally and evenly to all unprotected areas 15 to 20 minutes before exposure to the sun.Step 3. Re-apply every 2 hours or more frequently when sweating, and after swimming, exercise or towel drying.

