Bondi Sands Face Spf50+ Fragrance Free Hydrating Face Lotion 75Ml

Bondi Sands Face SPF50+ F/F Hydra Face Lotion 75ml

Summer is here! Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way with our fragrance free SPF 50+ hydrating tinted face lotion. Our sheer coverage tinted formula provides UVA and UVB protection and hydration, perfect for those with dry skin. Can be worn alone or under makeup.

Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.

The Australian tan Very High Protection UVA - Good - 3 UVB For Dry Skin Suitable for Sensitive Skin Australian made Dermatologically tested Non-comedogenic - won't clog pores Hydrating Lotion Sheer Coverage Tint For All Skin Tones Cruelty free

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, 4-Methylbenzylidene Camphor, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Ethylhexyl Triazone, Silica, PEG-15 Cocamine, Caprylyl Glycol, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, PEG-40 Stearate Saccharide Isomerate, CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Glycerin, CI 77492 (Iron Oxides), Hydroxyethylcellulose, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage