We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Orzo Pasta in Italian Style Dressing 400g

Tesco Finest Orzo Pasta in Italian Style Dressing 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.20

£5.50/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bag
Energy
1079kJ
256kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 568kJ / 135kcal

2 Individual bags of cooked durum wheat pasta with vegetables in a tomato seasoning.
2 Individual bags of cooked durum wheat pasta with vegetables in a tomato seasoning.2 Individual bags of cooked durum wheat pasta with vegetables in a tomato seasoning.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Red Pepper, Curly Kale, Tomato, Olive Oil, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Basil, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Garlic, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Marjoram, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e (2x200g)

View all Steamed Rice & Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here