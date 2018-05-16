Little Freddie Organic Mighty Mango & Passion Fruit 4X90g

Product Description
- 4 pouches each containing a smooth blend of apple, mango, carrot, coconut milk, passion fruit and flaxseed flour
- Unearth more flavours at littlefreddie.com
- What's inside?
- Vibrant mango for a tropical taste
- Flaxseed, a rich source of omega 3
- Creamy coconut milk
- Tangy passion fruit for a new flavour adventure
- Tender carrots, rich in vitamin A
- Crisp apple for a subtle sweetness
- Quinoa flour, a great source of protein
- In this box
- 2 Apples
- 1/2 A Mango
- A splash of coconut milk
- 1 Juicy carrot
- A spoonful of passion fruit
- 1 Tbsp of quinoa flour
- A scoop of flaxseed
- I've tramped across muddy fields, sunny orchards and along rugged coastlines to hunt down the very best, most nourishing and of course, tastiest ingredients for my Little Freddie and your little ones.
- (Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- EU Organic - ES-ECO-019-CT, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C121004
- Organic
- Flaxseed a rich source of omega 3
- Source of fibre
- Gluten free
- Dairy free
- Contains only naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360G
- Flaxseed a rich source of omega 3
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Organic Apple 43%, Organic Mango 26%, Organic Carrot 15%, Organic Coconut Milk 12%, Organic Passion Fruit 3%, Organic Flaxseed Flour 1%
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 48 hours.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Method: Delicious at room temperature or slightly chilled.
- Do not microwave the pouch.
Warnings
- Age Guidance: This smoothie is best enjoyed from 6 months old and is also perfect for kids. In fact, we think you'll (secretly) love it too!
- Important: The cap can be a choking hazard, please supervise your child when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Name and address
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Return to
- A question? Card? Postcard? Send it too...
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
4 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pouch
|Energy
|265kJ / 63kcal
|239kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|1.7g
|- Saturated fat
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrates
|9.8g
|8.8g
|- Sugars
|8.3g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.0g
Safety information
Age Guidance: This smoothie is best enjoyed from 6 months old and is also perfect for kids. In fact, we think you'll (secretly) love it too! Important: The cap can be a choking hazard, please supervise your child when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.