Little Freddie Organic Mighty Mango & Passion Fruit 4X90g

Little Freddie Organic Mighty Mango & Passion Fruit 4X90g
£4.00
£1.11/100g

Product Description

  • 4 pouches each containing a smooth blend of apple, mango, carrot, coconut milk, passion fruit and flaxseed flour
  • Unearth more flavours at littlefreddie.com
  • What's inside?
  • Vibrant mango for a tropical taste
  • Flaxseed, a rich source of omega 3
  • Creamy coconut milk
  • Tangy passion fruit for a new flavour adventure
  • Tender carrots, rich in vitamin A
  • Crisp apple for a subtle sweetness
  • Quinoa flour, a great source of protein
  • In this box
  • 2 Apples
  • 1/2 A Mango
  • A splash of coconut milk
  • 1 Juicy carrot
  • A spoonful of passion fruit
  • 1 Tbsp of quinoa flour
  • A scoop of flaxseed
  • I've tramped across muddy fields, sunny orchards and along rugged coastlines to hunt down the very best, most nourishing and of course, tastiest ingredients for my Little Freddie and your little ones.
  • (Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • EU Organic - ES-ECO-019-CT, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C121004
  • Organic
  Flaxseed a rich source of omega 3
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Dairy free
  • Contains only naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G
  Flaxseed a rich source of omega 3
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apple 43%, Organic Mango 26%, Organic Carrot 15%, Organic Coconut Milk 12%, Organic Passion Fruit 3%, Organic Flaxseed Flour 1%

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 48 hours.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Method: Delicious at room temperature or slightly chilled.
  • Do not microwave the pouch.

Warnings

  • Age Guidance: This smoothie is best enjoyed from 6 months old and is also perfect for kids. In fact, we think you'll (secretly) love it too!
  • Important: The cap can be a choking hazard, please supervise your child when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.

Name and address

  • Sunny Fields,
  • PO Box 74275,
  • London,
  • W2 7UQ.

Return to

  • A question? Card? Postcard? Send it too...
  • Sunny Fields,
  • PO Box 74275,
  • London,
  • W2 7UQ.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

4 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pouch
Energy265kJ / 63kcal239kJ / 57kcal
Fat1.9g1.7g
- Saturated fat1.6g1.4g
Carbohydrates9.8g8.8g
- Sugars8.3g7.5g
Fibre2.2g2.0g
Protein0.6g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.0g

Safety information

Age Guidance: This smoothie is best enjoyed from 6 months old and is also perfect for kids. In fact, we think you'll (secretly) love it too! Important: The cap can be a choking hazard, please supervise your child when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.

