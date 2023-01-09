Tesco 4 Hoisin Duck Steamed Buns 160G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 993kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Steamed buns with a duck, hoisin and vegetable filling.
- A Taste of China Light, fluffy dough buns filled with duck, vegetables and an aromatic hoisin sauce
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Duck (16%), Sugar, Carrot, Onion, Yam Bean, Rice Bran Oil, Spring Onion, Corn Starch, Garlic, Ginger, Spirit Vinegar, Palm Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Carbonate), Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Rice, Tapioca Starch, Star Anise, Fructose Syrup, Cinnamon, Coriander Powder, Ground Bay Leaf, Fennel, Allspice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 1 min 10 secs
Place product on a microwaveable plate, ensuring pieces are not touching.
Cover with cling film and pierce the film.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W/900W 2 mins
Place product on a microwaveable plate, ensuring pieces are not touching.
Cover with cling film and pierce the film.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produce of
Made using Thai duck.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One duck bun (40g)
|Energy
|993kJ / 235kcal
|397kJ / 94kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|39.2g
|15.7g
|Sugars
|10.7g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.9g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.35g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
