Tesco 4 Hoisin Duck Steamed Buns 160G

£3.75
£23.44/kg

One duck bun

Energy
397kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 993kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Steamed buns with a duck, hoisin and vegetable filling.
  • A Taste of China Light, fluffy dough buns filled with duck, vegetables and an aromatic hoisin sauce
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Duck (16%), Sugar, Carrot, Onion, Yam Bean, Rice Bran Oil, Spring Onion, Corn Starch, Garlic, Ginger, Spirit Vinegar, Palm Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Carbonate), Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Rice, Tapioca Starch, Star Anise, Fructose Syrup, Cinnamon, Coriander Powder, Ground Bay Leaf, Fennel, Allspice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 1 min 10 secs
Place product on a microwaveable plate, ensuring pieces are not touching.
Cover with cling film and pierce the film.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 2 mins
Place product on a microwaveable plate, ensuring pieces are not touching.
Cover with cling film and pierce the film.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Made using Thai duck.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne duck bun (40g)
Energy993kJ / 235kcal397kJ / 94kcal
Fat4.4g1.8g
Saturates1.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate39.2g15.7g
Sugars10.7g4.3g
Fibre1.6g0.6g
Protein8.9g3.6g
Salt0.87g0.35g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

