L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Conditioner 200Ml

Up to 2x less hair on your brush¹ Get up to 2x less hair on your brush¹ with the Elvive Full Resist [with Aminexil] Break-Proof Conditioner from L'Oréal Paris. A strengthening conditioner for hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage. Stress, brushing, seasonal change, and heat styling can cause your hair to feel weaker and thinner. As a result, it has the tendency to end up on your brush. Detangle and protect hair from daily fall from breakage with the break-proof conditioner. The formula is enriched with Aminexil, a patented molecule that is clinically proven to strengthen hair and minimise hair fall due to breakage. The formula is also boosted with hair supplements Biotin and Arginine which act as a lightweight barrier to protect and strengthen hair. The Result? Break-proof detangling with up to 2x less hair on the brush¹ and stronger hair. Scientifically designed for and effective on hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage. For optimal results, complete the routine with the rest of the Full Resist [with Aminexil] Scalp and Hair Programme. ¹Instrumental test.

Goes well with Full Resist Serum Full Resist Mask Full Resist Cream

Minimises hair fall due to breakage Stronger hair Break-proof detangling

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Diaminopyrimidine Oxide, Lactic Acid, Arginine, Trideceth-6, Limonene, Benzoic Acid, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Biotin, Potassium Hydroxide, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage