L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Conditioner 200Ml

£4.00

£2.00/100ml

Up to 2x less hair on your brush¹Get up to 2x less hair on your brush¹ with the Elvive Full Resist [with Aminexil] Break-Proof Conditioner from L'Oréal Paris. A strengthening conditioner for hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage.Stress, brushing, seasonal change, and heat styling can cause your hair to feel weaker and thinner. As a result, it has the tendency to end up on your brush. Detangle and protect hair from daily fall from breakage with the break-proof conditioner.The formula is enriched with Aminexil, a patented molecule that is clinically proven to strengthen hair and minimise hair fall due to breakage. The formula is also boosted with hair supplements Biotin and Arginine which act as a lightweight barrier to protect and strengthen hair. The Result? Break-proof detangling with up to 2x less hair on the brush¹ and stronger hair.Scientifically designed for and effective on hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage.For optimal results, complete the routine with the rest of the Full Resist [with Aminexil] Scalp and Hair Programme.¹Instrumental test.
Minimises hair fall due to breakageStronger hairBreak-proof detangling
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Diaminopyrimidine Oxide, Lactic Acid, Arginine, Trideceth-6, Limonene, Benzoic Acid, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Biotin, Potassium Hydroxide, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

After using the Full Resist Reinforcing Shampoo, apply on wet hair, focusing on lengths and ends. Leave for one minute then rinse. Follow up with the Full Resist Anti Hair-Fall Serum. For optimal results, complete the routine with the rest of the Full Resist [with Aminexil] Scalp and Hair Programme.

