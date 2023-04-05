Tesco 2 Lightly Smoked Salmon Burgers 280G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 966kJ / 231kcal
Product Description
- 2 Lightly smoked salmon (Salmo salar) burgers topped with Cheddar cheese and crumb topping.
- Responsibly sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Topped with a mature Cheddar melt
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (67%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Rice Flour, Leek, Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt, Water, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Colour (Paprika Extract), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 18 mins
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 18 mins. Push base of tray to remove burgers. Remove all packaging. Place salmon burger on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Clean. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (127g**)
|Energy
|966kJ / 231kcal
|1227kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|12.8g
|16.3g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|10.0g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|20.9g
|26.5g
|Salt
|1.08g
|1.38g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|720mg
|914mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 254g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
