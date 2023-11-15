Simple Pure Soap Bars For Sensitive Skin 4 X 100G

Simple Pure Soap Bars For Sens Skin 4 x 100g

Cleanse and gently purify your face and body with our Pure Soap. Its mild formula means it doesn't irritate and is suitable for the whole family. It has a rich, creamy lather and is non-drying. We want your skin to look its best and be happy at all times, which is why all our products are formulated using no unnecessary additives, and only the best ingredients specially chosen to care for even the most sensitive skin.

Simple is a Trade Mark.

Soap for sensitive skin No Perfume or Colour Gentle Cleanser Dermatologically tested Experts in sensitive skin 99% biodegradable formula Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Palm Kernel Acid, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate

Produce of

Made in Türkiye

Net Contents

4 x 100g

Preparation and Usage

For best results wet soap with warm water, work into lather and rinse off. Avoid direct contact with eyes. Follow with a moisturiser.

Additives