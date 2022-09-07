Tesco Finest Thai Inspired Green Chicken Curry 400G
Each pack
- Energy
- 2247kJ
-
- 534kcal
- 27%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.7g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.6g
- 38%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.08g
- 35%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 607kJ / 144kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast pieces in a coconut and lemongrass sauce with green beans and cooked coconut jasmine rice.
- Our experts ensure we give our Thai inspired green curry an authentic Asian flavour. Hot green chillies, galangal and lemongrass are blended together, cooked with creamy coconut, coriander and topped with seared chicken. Delicate coconut and lime scented rice is the perfect accompaniment.
- Flame seared chicken breast pieces in a rich and fragrant coconut, lemongrass and green chilli sauce.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Coconut Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice, Desiccated Coconut, Coriander, Coconut, Lime Zest, Lime Leaf], Cooked Marinated Chicken (18%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt], Water, Coconut (5%), Green Beans, Single Cream (Milk), Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Garlic Purée, Coriander, Cornflour, Palm Sugar, Lemongrass, Galangal, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Shallot, Salt, Ginger Purée, Lime Juice, Tamarind Paste, Sea Salt, Lime Leaf, Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Powder, Cane Molasses, Chicken Extract, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Soya Bean, Wheat, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Alcohol, Parsley, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Peel back film lid and add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Re-cove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W/900W 6 mins / 5 mins
Peel back film lid and add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Re-cover film lid.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (370g**)
|Energy
|607kJ / 144kcal
|2247kJ / 534kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|15.7g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|68.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Protein
|7.8g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.56g
|2.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 370g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.