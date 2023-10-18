Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Lotion Spf50+ 175Ml

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

£8.00

£4.57/100ml

Very High Protection: Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Sun Protection Lotion SPF50+ is perfect for children's sensitive skin and offers a maximum 5* star UVA protection.Very Water Resistant: This non-sticky and very water resistant formula is perfect for children's sensitive skin.Resistant to Salt, Chlorine, Sand & Sweat: The moisturising formula does not stick to sand and is resistant to salt, chlorine and sweat.Hypoallergenic: Tested under paediatric control and hypoallergenic to minimise allergy risk. Fragrance-free.Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Sun Lotion SPF50+ immediately protects your kids from both short and long-term sun-induced damage. Our new formula with Ceramide provides protection that stays in place on skin, in a moisturising formula that is very water resistant and is resitant to salt, chlorine, sand and sweat. With maximum 5* star UVA protection, the fragrance-free lotion is especially developed for kids' sensitive skin and is hypoallergenic, to minimise sun allergy risk. With a nude skin feel finish, this formula blends within on skin and can be used on body and face. The photostable formula has been tested under paediatric control and conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Always keep babies and young children our of direct sunlight and protect your kids with a hat, t-shirt, and sunglasses as well as sun cream.Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
Our Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Sun Lotion SPF50+ immediately protects your kids from both short and long-term sun-induced damage. Our new formula with Ceramide and maximum 5* Star UVA protection has been especially developed for kids' sensitive skin and is hypoallergenic. The kind-to-skin formula is very water resistant and is resitant to salt, chlorine, sand and sweat. Our formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
Leaping Bunny Approved: Approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme
Pack size: 175ML

Ingredients

885999, Aqua / Water, Isopropyl Palmitate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Glycerin, Propanediol, Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Oxidized Starch Acetate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, C12-22 Alkyl Acrylate/Hydroxyethylacrylate Copolymer, Tocopherol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Benzoate, Stearic Acid, Triethanolamine, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Xanthan Gum, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates Copolymer, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ceramide NP, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Aluminum Hydroxide, (F.I.L. Z70015241/1)

Net Contents

175ml

Preparation and Usage

- Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight.- Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.- Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product because it does not provide you 100% protection.- Apply the sunscreen product just before exposure.- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.- Keep children well covered, including hat, T-shirt and sun glasses.- Keep out of reach of children without adult supervision.- Avoid eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
