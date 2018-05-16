New
Starbucks Blonde Nespresso Creamy Vanilla Pods 51G
Product Description
- Vanilla flavour.
- Committed to Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
- starbucks.com/social-impact
- Sweet Vanilla & Biscuit Notes
- So simple. So delicious. Sit back and savour this Starbucks® Blonde roasted coffee flavoured with creamy vanilla and biscuit notes. Enjoy with or without milk for a sweet and delightful cup.
- The Starbucks® Roast
- Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy.
- So simple. So delicious.
- Sit back and savour this Starbucks Blonde roasted coffee
- flavoured with creamy vanilla and biscuit
- notes. Enjoy with or without milk for a sweet and delightful cup. We use the same high quality 100% Arabica beans as our coffeehouses. Make your Starbucks® Creamy Vanilla Flavoured Coffee by Nespresso® at home with these capsules, compatible with Nespresso® coffee machines.
- STARBUCKS® by NESPRESSO® are aluminium coffee capsules compatible with NESPRESSO® coffee machines
- The finest cup
- Years of focus and expertise have led to the STARBUCKS® Roast Spectrum. Each coffee bean requires a unique balance of temperature and time to reach its individual peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
- STARBUCKS® and the Starbucks® logo are used under license by NESTLE®
- Contents: 10 capsules of flavoured roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- © 2023 Starbucks Corporation.
- Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license.
- Flavoured Arabica Coffee
- Blonde Roast - Blonde - Intensity 4-6
- Coffee Intensity - 5
- Pack size: 51G
Information
Ingredients
Roast and Ground Coffee, Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
Storage
Best before: see on the side.
Number of uses
Servings per pack 10, Serving Size: 1 cup
Importer address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Net Contents
10 x 51g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (40ml)
|Calories (Kcal/kJ)
|274
|2
|-
|1120
|6
|Total Fat (g)
|16.1
|0.0
|of which Saturated Fat (g)
|5.9
|0.0
|of which Trans Fat (g)
|0.0
|0.0
|Cholesterol (mg)
|0.0
|0.0
|Sodium (g)
|0.01
|0.00
|Salt (g)
|0.02
|0.00
|Total Carbohydrates (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|Dietary Fiber (g)
|49.0
|0.3
|Total Sugar (g)
|0.1
|0.0
|of which Added Sugars (g)
|0.0
|0.0
|Protein (g)
|7.2
|0.1
|Servings per pack 10, Serving Size: 1 cup
|-
|-
|Contains negligible amounts of energy, fat, carbohydrate, protein and salt
|-
|-
