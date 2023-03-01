Chewy Vites Kids Brain Support Fruit Gummies 30 Pack

Food supplement with vitamins, minerals and omega-3 DHA 60 fruit flavoured gummies Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Brain support† †DHA contributes to maintenance of normal brain function. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg. Vitamins C, B6 and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system.

Our story We focus all of our attention on crafting the nutrients that parents desire into juicy & delicious products that children love. You can be assured that our vegan fruit pectin-based gummies contain only the best ingredients. Suitable for children and adults.

Chewy Vites is a registered trademark.

Omega-3 DHA + 12 other nutrients Contains omega-3 plus 12 essential vitamins & minerals Gelatine-free Dairy, egg, nut-free Gluten/wheat-free No GMO ingredients No artificial colours No artificial flavours No artificial sweeteners No preservatives Suitable for vegans & vegetarians

Ingredients

Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Fruit Juice Concentrate, Algae Oil, Vitamins: [Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (dl-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Pantothenic Acid (D-Pantothenate Calcium), Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), D-Biotin, Vitamin D (Ergocalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)], Minerals: Lodine (Potassium Lodide), Zinc (Zinc Gluconate), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid & Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Anti-Caking Agent (Carnauba Wax), Coconut Oil

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Wheat

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily dosage: Recommended for children from 3 years of age. Also suitable for adults. Age 3 years and over: 2 gummies Do not exceed recommended daily dosage.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Sweeteners Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients Free From Preservatives

Lower age limit

3 Years