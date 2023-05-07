We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Pizza Company Classic Crust Chicken Fajita 516G

The Pizza Company Classic Crust Chicken Fajita 516G

£5.25

£1.02/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pizza
Energy
1217kJ
289kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 915kJ/217kcal

A Classic Crust Pizza Base Topped with Fajita Style Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese, Mature Cheddar Cheese, Spiced Chicken, Soured Cream, Red Onion and Peppers.
A classic takeaway style pizza base smothered with a fajita style tomato sauce, loaded with mozzarella, spiced chicken, mixed vegetables and a drizzle of soured cream.
Chilli rating - Mild - 1
Pack size: 516G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Fajita Marinated Chicken (8%) [Cooked Chicken, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Garlic Purée, Preservative (Citric Acid), Coriander, Corn Starch, Lime Juice, Black Pepper], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Red Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato Paste, Tomato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Semolina (Wheat), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Coriander, Yeast, Salt, Garlic Purée, Preservative (Citric Acid), Lime Juice, Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Deactivated Yeast, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Powder, Maize Starch, Paprika, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Cane Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Thyme, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Net Contents

516g ℮

