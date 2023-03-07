Tesco Mini S'mores Cheesecakes 2X80g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618kJ / 387kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate cheesecakes with spice flavour caramel and marshmallows.
- CHOCOLATEY & INDULGENT Chocolate cheesecake with spiced caramel and marshmallows.
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Medium Fat Soft Cheese (24%) [Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Digestive Biscuit Crumb [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate)], Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (7%), Whole Milk, Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Demerara Sugar, Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Muscovado Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Maize Flour, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1.5 hours in the fridge. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Medium Remove all packaging and defrost thoroughly before heating. Place under a pre-heated grill for 1 minute or until the marshmallows caramelise.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle Base. Recycle
Net Contents
2 x 80g (160g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheesecake (80g)
|Energy
|1618kJ / 387kcal
|1294kJ / 310kcal
|Fat
|21.0g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|11.3g
|9.0g
|Carbohydrate
|45.5g
|36.4g
|Sugars
|31.9g
|25.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.29g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
