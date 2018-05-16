We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Filled Eggs 5X28g

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Filled Eggs 5X28g

£2.50
Exclusive to Tesco

Product Description

  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Eggs with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindor, created by the lindt master chocolatiers.
  • Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.

Storage

Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • 52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.
  • Packed by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

5 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2639kJ / 636kcal
Fat49g
- of which saturates36g
Carbohydrate43g
- of which sugars41g
Protein4.7g
Salt0.19g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

these are amazing

5 stars

these are amazing

